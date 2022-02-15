Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avanti Acquisition were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVAN. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter worth $107,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $429,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVAN opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

