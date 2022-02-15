Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Stake Lessened by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avanti Acquisition were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,951,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 249,900 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $647,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avanti Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.82.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

