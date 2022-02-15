Natixis Acquires New Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,697,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 123,674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 35.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 487,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 127,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,927,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,602,000 after acquiring an additional 102,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 11.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 57,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CEIX opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.52. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $36.23.

Several brokerages have commented on CEIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

