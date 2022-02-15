Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNDY. raised their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price target on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.17.

MNDY opened at $226.60 on Tuesday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.85.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

