Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 21,318.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 252,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 251,131 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 15.1% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 232,373 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 41.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,112,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 326,301 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS raised its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 317.8% during the third quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital alerts:

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.