Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $169,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,643 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,018.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after purchasing an additional 106,309 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $821,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total value of $241,566.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,785 shares of company stock worth $30,651,055. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.07.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $180.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.13, a P/E/G ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.90 and its 200 day moving average is $233.70.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

