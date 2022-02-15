Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Youdao were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 23,908.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Youdao by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. 30.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Youdao from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Youdao has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.84.

Shares of DAO opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57. Youdao, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of -0.71.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

