Axa S.A. Sells 1,700 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 116.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

