Axa S.A. Has $3.77 Million Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Axa S.A. increased its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zogenix by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,435,000 after purchasing an additional 143,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zogenix by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 382,757 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zogenix by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 516,935 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Zogenix by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,181 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Zogenix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,326,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the period.

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.10.

In other news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,555 shares of company stock worth $486,075. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.28.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

