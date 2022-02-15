Axa S.A. Buys 39,500 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dine Brands Global stock opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.63.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
