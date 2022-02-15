Natixis Sells 4,802 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth $79,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth $170,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.55. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MWA. Oppenheimer cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

