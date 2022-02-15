Axa S.A. Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,065,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,074 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Savara were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the second quarter worth about $33,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Savara during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Savara alerts:

Shares of SVRA opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Savara Inc has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $65,016.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Ramsay bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 340,937 shares of company stock valued at $370,151 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.