Axa S.A. Has $4.43 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 56,115 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $4,379,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in V.F. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,801,000 after purchasing an additional 52,704 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,133,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,953,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in V.F. by 269.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 51,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.