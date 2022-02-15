Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.00.
Shares of WSM stock opened at $153.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $223.32.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
