Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis boosted its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 179.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Boise Cascade by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 480,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after buying an additional 41,305 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 120,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,886,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,843,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

NYSE BCC opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.78. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $85.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.34%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

