Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 40.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 974,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 386.0% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 368,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 292,615 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of CLS opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

