ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 144.0% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of CEM stock opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $32.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

