Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Up 146.9% in January

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 146.9% from the January 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 41.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 25,020 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,450,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 183.7% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 115,139 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter.

SBI stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

