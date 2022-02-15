Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,960,000 shares, a growth of 150.2% from the January 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

GGB stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.2577 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gerdau by 134.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,105,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after buying an additional 9,814,708 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gerdau by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,894,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,609,000 after buying an additional 688,269 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gerdau by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,042,000 after buying an additional 55,073 shares during the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on GGB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gerdau has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

