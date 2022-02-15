Zacks: Analysts Expect Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tritium DCFC.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

DCFC opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Tritium DCFC has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

About Tritium DCFC

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tritium DCFC (DCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.