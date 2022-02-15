Polymetal International’s (POLY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

POLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.83) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.91) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.94) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.62) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.33) to GBX 1,400 ($18.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,361.67 ($18.43).

LON:POLY opened at GBX 1,118.50 ($15.14) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 6.45. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,209.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,343.87.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

