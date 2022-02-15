Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Short Interest Down 33.2% in January

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 7,070,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $136.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, insider Peter Soparkar bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after acquiring an additional 759,632 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,483,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 125,840 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,143,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 364,873 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

