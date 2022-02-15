Polymetal International’s (POLY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (LON:POLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on POLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.91) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.33) to GBX 1,400 ($18.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.62) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,361.67 ($18.43).

Shares of LON:POLY opened at GBX 1,124.35 ($15.21) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,209.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,343.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.50).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

