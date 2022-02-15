American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the January 15th total of 275,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. FMR LLC raised its position in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Software by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Software by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti lifted their price objective on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.71 million, a P/E ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 0.73. American Software has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $33.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.72%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

