National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 123,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,571,000 after acquiring an additional 83,113 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average of $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

