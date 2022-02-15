FIL Ltd Lowers Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 410.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 2,321.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 37.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $429,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,670 in the last three months. 34.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens raised their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.03.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.