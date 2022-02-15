FIL Ltd Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

Shares of EWT opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.71.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

