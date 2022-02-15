FIL Ltd Acquires New Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,762 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in SYNNEX by 238.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,670,000 after purchasing an additional 853,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SYNNEX by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,557,000 after purchasing an additional 90,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in SYNNEX by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,436 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

SYNNEX stock opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,646 shares of company stock worth $277,192 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

