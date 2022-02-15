FIL Ltd Purchases 20,355 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,355 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Plug Power by 51.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 194,677 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Plug Power by 145.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Plug Power by 84.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 86,520 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

