Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Lowered to $450.00 at DA Davidson

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $446.20.
Shares of MLM opened at $369.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $410.89 and its 200-day moving average is $391.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $312.42 and a 12-month high of $446.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.
