Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Sold by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,734 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Denison Mines by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 157,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in Denison Mines by 67.5% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 62,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.46.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

