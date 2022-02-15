FIL Ltd Trims Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,680 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 3,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

NYSE:EIX opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.30%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

