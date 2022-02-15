Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,106,055 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106,055 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

