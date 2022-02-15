Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 64,093 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 562,874 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 64,093 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.16.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.