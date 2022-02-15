Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $9.70 Million Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,976 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMP opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

