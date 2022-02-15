Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723,591 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $139,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cummins by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after buying an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,992,000 after purchasing an additional 57,971 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,851,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,023,000 after purchasing an additional 185,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cummins by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after purchasing an additional 798,253 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,882. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

