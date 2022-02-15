Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 96.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 156.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE EME opened at $115.33 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.64 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average of $121.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

