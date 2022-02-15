Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $166.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PIPR. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $149.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.04. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $103.39 and a 52 week high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 54.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 119,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 42,031 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 34,361 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

