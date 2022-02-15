Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 799,756 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after purchasing an additional 612,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,596,000 after purchasing an additional 544,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exelixis by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,038,000 after purchasing an additional 531,118 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Exelixis by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,007,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,712,000 after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXEL. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 144,736 shares of company stock worth $2,552,721 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

