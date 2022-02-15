Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 184.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3,000.0% during the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 260.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 824.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,040,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,416.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,545.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,518.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

