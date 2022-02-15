Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $99,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CACC. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $433.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $536.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 21.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $605.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $608.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $346.49 and a 1 year high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total transaction of $6,609,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total value of $4,539,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,354 shares of company stock worth $12,702,993 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

