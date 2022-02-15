Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.15 Million Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,207 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 799.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

