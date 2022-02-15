Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,606 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,654,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $102,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $6,212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 92,502.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 75,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 74,927 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 570,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $896,300. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. StockNews.com raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 135.21%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

