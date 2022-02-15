Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 37.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $105,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of THO opened at $95.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.02. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.13 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.11.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.