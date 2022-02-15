Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 68,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.83.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

