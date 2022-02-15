Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1,015.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELS opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.75. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

