Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.40 Million Position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,272 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bright Health Group were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.68.

NYSE:BHG opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32.

Bright Health Group Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

