Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 23,400 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 187.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $754,375.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,654 shares of company stock worth $7,365,731. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

BLFS stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.63, a P/E/G ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.70. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.