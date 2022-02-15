Profund Advisors LLC Sells 999 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 98.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Teradata by 341.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Teradata by 14.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.17.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

