SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of SITC opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 1.65. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.01%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.